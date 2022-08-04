Wisconsin State Fair food, traditions bring crowds together again

Hundreds of people enjoyed the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on opening day Thursday, Aug. 4 – the 171st year of food, fun and festivities.

With a stroller and six kids between them, friends Jessica Thomm and Elizabeth Foster consider the fair a family tradition.

"We went on the big slide first. That was the first thing we did," said Thomm. "We’re so excited."

"This is her first time now. She’s a pandemic baby," Foster said of her daughter.

One woman told FOX6 News she used to walk to the fair and her friends would try to sneak in under the fences – but some got caught.

Mother and daughter Denise and Abby Bloomquist of New Berlin make time for the fair each time it comes around, something they've enjoyed together for the past 22 years.

"We just were talking. She’s been at the fair since probably she was an infant," Denise said. "We’ve come every year since then."

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down for two years, the Milk House is back open this year, too.

"Oh, it’s very good," said Denise.

"It’s the best milk," Abby said.

Whether you're all about the rides or just stopped in to enjoy a cold cup of milk, the Wisconsin State Fair is where memories are made.

"I’ll always come back. I'll come back multiple times. This is like one of my favorite summer things to do," said Abby Bloomquist.

Many people told FOX6 they plan to come back to the fair more than once because they can listen to different types of music and enjoy the day. But what's the biggest draw?

"The atmosphere, the fun," Walter Schneider said.

"The food, hands down the food, you got to get fried Oreos," said Samantha Rivas.

Unleashing your inner foodie, it's a place you can never go hungry.

"Personally, I want to try the exotic meat truck, possibly try some gator," Triton Bingham said. "I’m going to give it a 7.8."

As racing pigs squealed to the finish line, it is the furry friends that attract some fairgoers.

"I like the sheep and goats," said Eddie Kaja.

While some come for the thrills, others come for the deals. A chance to help those in need with Hunger Task Force is a draw, too.

The fair brings people together and reunites loved ones.

"We’re here on a team building exercise activity with our employer," said Elise Babcock.

"How is it having your family here? Beyond words – did you hear that family?" said Paulette Hamilton.

It's a day grandfather Eddie Kaja said he won't forget. It's not his first rodeo, but it is a first memory that will never fade.

"It's been almost 40 years," he said. "It's nice to take her around the places."

"Well I mean this is my first time, because I’m from Colorado," said Adela Smith, his granddaughter.

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 14.