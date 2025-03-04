Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Milwaukee; officials get behind-the-scenes look

Published  March 4, 2025 12:04pm CST
    • Wisconsin's attorney general offered legislators a behind-the-scenes look at the state crime lab in Milwaukee.
    • The rare tour on Tuesday, March 4 showcased the work done by the crime lab. 

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul hosted legislators at the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory (WSCL) in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 4. 

Kaul offered lawmakers and other officials a behind-the-scenes look at the critical work done by WSCL professionals daily. This, as they help to solve complex crimes around the state. 

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this post was provided in part by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and other local leaders.


 

