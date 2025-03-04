Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Milwaukee; officials get behind-the-scenes look
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul hosted legislators at the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory (WSCL) in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 4.
Kaul offered lawmakers and other officials a behind-the-scenes look at the critical work done by WSCL professionals daily. This, as they help to solve complex crimes around the state.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this post was provided in part by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and other local leaders.