Wisconsin special election: Dan Knodl's Assembly seat up for grabs

A Wisconsin Assembly special election takes place Tuesday, July 18 for voters in Milwaukee's northern suburbs.

Republicans are looking to keep the seat they've long held.

The election touches all three "WOW" counties. It includes Grafton, over to Germantown and parts of Menomonee Falls and Mequon.

It used to include a part of Milwaukee County, but under redistricting, that county was cut, and it became more Republican.

In 2020, the Republican won by about three points.

In 2022, he won by 22 points.

Dan Knodl left the seat in May when he became a state senator, setting up Tuesday's special election.

The Republican candidate is Ozaukee County Supervisor Paul Melotik.

The Democratic candidate is retired engineer Bob Tatterson. He ran for this seat in 2022.

The winner could vote on whether to override Governor Tony Evers' partial veto of Republican tax cuts.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau found that the average tax cut right now for those making $60,000 to $70,000 would be $44. Under the Republican plan, it would have been $249.

"I think it would have been pro-business, pro-growth, good for the economy, good for people to keep their own money, and like I said before, they can spend it better, more wisely than I think the government can," said Melotik.

"I’m an engineer, so I’m a natural problem-solver, so I can do the math and work through that we should see the majority of the surplus remaining should go back to the majority of the people, not the top 10% or 20% of taxpayers," said Tatterson.

The candidates also spoke out on Wisconsin's abortion ban.

"They’ve had several opportunities in the last year to repeal this Draconian and archaic and, frankly, dangerous 1849 law that is hurting women," said Tatterson. "We don’t have to wait for the judicial system to take action in the Legislature, so I think that’s the first point of business."

"It’s in the courts right now," said Melotik. "I think we need to wait and decide and see what happens then. I don’t want to speculate too much. I mean, I’m pro-life. My opponent is pro-choice, and I think we need to wait right now and see where this goes in the courts."

Even if Republicans win, they'll still be two seats short of an Assembly supermajority. That means they'll need Democrats to help them override the governor's tax cut vetoes.

That will be one vote harder if Democrats are able to pick off this seat.