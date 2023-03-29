Wisconsin Senate candidates debate, GOP seeks 'supermajority'

The two candidates running for the Wisconsin Senate's 8th District seat met Wednesday, March 29 for their only debate ahead of the April 4 election.

The race could have big implications statewide.

Republicans currently outnumber Democrats 21 to 11 in the Wisconsin Senate after Alberta Darling's retirement. If they win this seat, they'd have the two-thirds vote needed to override Governor Tony Evers' vetoes, commonly known as a "supermajority."

The candidates are current Republican Representative Dan Knodl, who's served there for 14 years, and Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin, an environmental attorney and small business owner.

Over an hour, the moderator asked just six questions, all posed previously by audience members.

When asked how to deal with crime, Habush Sinykin says local police chiefs tell her it starts with fixing shared revenue, while Knodl said it's time for the justice system to step up.

"They all asked for increased funding, and what is so concerning about these constraints that have been imposed by this Legislature is that they say they are pro-law enforcement, but in effect, in practice, in actuality, they are defunding the police," said Habush Sinykin.

"The only way at this point and time to address crime, you've got to go in and get the criminals off the street," said Knodl. "We have a revolving-door justice system in Milwaukee County. The DA, the judges have failed. The laws are on the books, but they've failed to endorse them."

The candidates agreed the Legislature must pass tax reform at a time when all of us are dealing with inflation, but there was no greater separation than their views on the abortion debate and the state's 1849 abortion ban.

Knodl pointed out he authored a bill to allow exceptions for rape and incest. Habush Sinykin said that's not enough.

"We have to protect the life of the baby," said Knodl. "Abortion, you won't hear it called abortion much from the other side, but abortion is the termination of life, of a baby, and I am all for protecting that baby's life, as well as the mother's life."

"From 1849, it targets the doctors," said Habush Sinykin. "They're the ones who will go to jail. They will be the ones who will lose their license. They are unable to provide the care that women need. It's putting us in jeopardy, and it's putting our families in jeopardy."

This district includes northeastern Milwaukee County, the southern parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties, and the northeastern part of Waukesha County.

Darling held this seat for three decades.