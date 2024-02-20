Wisconsin primary elections, voters choose ahead of April races
MILWAUKEE - Polls opened in the Wisconsin spring primary elections on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m.
In Milwaukee, all 15 Common Council seats will be on the April ballot – but only three of those districts are on the primary ballot. Only the top two candidates from each primary race will advance to the April election.
The only city-wide seat on Milwaukee's ballot is for mayor. Cavalier Johnson is seeking his first full term in office against two challengers: David King and Ieshuh Griffin.
Elsewhere in southeast Wisconsin, communities including Cudahy, Franklin and Germantown will have school board member primaries.
Polls close at 8 p.m. FOX6 News will have complete coverage online as the results come in.
Voter info
MyVote Wisconsin is a one-stop resource for voting and election information across the state – including where to vote, what's on the ballot and how to register.
If you have not registered to vote – or are unsure if you are registered – it's not too late. Eligible voters can register at their local polling site before casting a ballot:
- Proof of residency is required (state issued ID, utility bill with your name and address on it, etc.)
- All voters must show a photo ID (driver's license, passport, military ID, etc.)