Wisconsin primary elections, voters choose ahead of April races

Polls opened in the Wisconsin spring primary elections on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m.

In Milwaukee, all 15 Common Council seats will be on the April ballot – but only three of those districts are on the primary ballot. Only the top two candidates from each primary race will advance to the April election.

The only city-wide seat on Milwaukee's ballot is for mayor. Cavalier Johnson is seeking his first full term in office against two challengers: David King and Ieshuh Griffin.

Elsewhere in southeast Wisconsin, communities including Cudahy, Franklin and Germantown will have school board member primaries.

Polls close at 8 p.m. FOX6 News will have complete coverage online as the results come in.

Voter info

MyVote Wisconsin is a one-stop resource for voting and election information across the state – including where to vote, what's on the ballot and how to register.

If you have not registered to vote – or are unsure if you are registered – it's not too late. Eligible voters can register at their local polling site before casting a ballot: