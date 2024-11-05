Live election results: Wisconsin public safety, infrastructure referendums

The Brief Dozens of southeast Wisconsin municipalities asked voters for hundreds of thousands of dollars. A number of ballot referendums seek funding for police, fire and EMS services – as well as infrastructure projects.



Municipalities across southeast Wisconsin asked voters for hundreds of thousands of dollars on the Nov. 5 ballot to address things like police, fire and EMS services – as well as public infrastructure. Here are some referendums FOX6 News previously covered and what to know about each as votes come on Tuesday night.

For years, Village President Patrick Yates said it has been difficult to retain police officers. Two full-time and ten part-time officers cover Lannon's two-and-a-half square miles. He told FOX6 News, those officers are among the lowest paid officers in the county – and to make matters worse, those officers have to buy their own guns, uniform and handcuffs.

The referendum asks to increase the tax levy by $125,000 annually. For the average homeowner, Yates said that equates to about $4.15 every week. He also said the levy limits imposed by the state, and the rising costs associated with public safety, would leave the village with few other options.

The money will also help cover rising costs for fire protection, which is contracted out through neighboring Menomonee Falls.

Emergency medical services and fire departments across the state say the need for more full-time staff is urgent.

Belgium Fire Chief Pat Wester said his department is teaming up with Fredonia for a joint referendum on a paramedic program. It would cost taxpayers with an assessed property value of $100,000 another $47 per year in the village of Belgium, and another $75 per year in the village of Fredonia.

There are 16 fire departments within Walworth County; Walworth is one of only two that does not have paid full-time staff, and that ends up impacting other communities.

The referendum asks for nearly $300,000 to provide two new full-time employees, so there would be fire and EMS coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It would cost a taxpayer $300,000 of assessed property value about $400 a year.

What was once marsh land in the 1950s is now the heart of the village of Elm Grove. Developers made a concrete tunnel to channel and cover the water in the 1960s.

Village Trustee John Schindler is the chair of Elm Grove's Public Works Committee. He also has a background in hydrogeology and said the Wisconsin DNR will not let the village make any repairs to the structure because it was not properly permitted all those years ago. He now worries the concrete is crumbling underneath a parking structure.

A potential solution is a process called "daylighting" – taking the waterway out from underground and restoring its natural path. In this case, it would be along some railroad tracks.

Because the cost exceeds $1 million, voters will have to decide on funding through a referendum. It comes with an $8.5 million price tag, but Schindler said homeowners will not see an increase in property taxes because of grants and a tax incremental financing district already secured by the village.

Schindler said the change could also help alleviate flooding in neighboring Brookfield and Wauwatosa.

To find results for other school referendums in southeast Wisconsin, visit the FOX6 News election results page.