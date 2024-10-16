Ozaukee County EMS referendums, plan would share services

The Brief In Ozaukee County, referendums will ask residents for additional funds to support EMS personnel. A proposal would share services among Belgium, Fredonia and other municipalities. Fire chiefs across the state say the need for more full-time staff is urgent.



Many Wisconsin voters will see a referendum regarding public safety on their ballot.

Fire chiefs in southeast Wisconsin said there is a shortage of EMS and paramedic workers, but to fund more staff, residents will have to pay.

"Demands for our services are obviously increasing," said John Breuer, first vice president of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

"Funding is very space," said Alan DeYoung, executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association.

Fredonia Fire Department

Emergency medical services and fire departments across the state say the need for more full-time staff is urgent. That's why many voters will see a referendum on Nov. 5.

"The volunteer numbers are decreasing," said Belgium Fire Chief Pat Wester. "Every resident in the village could be affected by it."

Wester said his department is teaming up with Fredonia for a joint referendum on a paramedic program. It would cost taxpayers with an assessed property value of $100,000 another $47 per year in the village of Belgium, and another $75 per year in the village of Fredonia.

"The program consists of hiring three full-time firefighter-paramedics and three part-time firefighter-paramedics for services to be distributed between four municipalities in the northern part of Ozaukee County," said Fredonia Fire Chief Brian Weyker.

Belgium Fire Department

They are among several municipalities with an EMS-related referendum. Each ballot measure is different in each community, but some voters said affordability could sway them.

"People are scared of the extra money out of your pocket," said Cedric Vann, who lives in Walworth County.

"It’s a big ask, you know, for any of the residents – especially in the times we’re living in now," said Bill Kingsley of Walworth. "It’s a chunk."

Fredonia will hold its last listening session at 6 p.m. Thursday night at the firehouse. More information on that referendum can be found on the village's website.