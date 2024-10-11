Elm Grove referendum; voters ponder $8.5M plan to 'daylight' waterway

The Brief Elm Grove voters will soon decide whether to spend $8.5 million to "daylight" a waterway. If it passed, the referendum would take the waterway out from underground and restore its natural path.



An Elm Grove referendum on the ballot in November could have implications far beyond the village.

From above, you would not know it. What was once marsh land in the 1950s is now the heart of the Village of Elm Grove.

"All the water from Elm Grove comes into Underwood Creek," said Village Trustee John Schindler.

Developers made a concrete tunnel to channel and cover the water in the 1960s.

"That drastically sped up the water, and it led to recurring flooding downtown," Schindler said.

Schindler is the chair of Elm Grove's Public Works Committee. He also has a background in hydrogeology. Schindler said the Wisconsin DNR will not let the village make any repairs to the structure because it was not properly permitted all those years ago. He now worries the concrete is crumbling underneath a parking structure.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If this does collapse, we’d have to deal with that on an emergency basis and the cost would skyrocket," Schindler said.

A potential solution is a process called "daylighting" – taking the waterway out from underground and restoring its natural path. In this case, it would be along some railroad tracks.

"It will be a beautiful, natural area, and we expect it will draw people down here," Schindler said.

Schindler said the change could also help alleviate flooding in neighboring Brookfield and Wauwatosa.

Because the cost exceeds $1 million, voters will have to decide on Tuesday, Nov. 5 through a referendum. It comes with an $8.5 million price tag. But Schindler said homeowners will not see an increase in property taxes because of grants and a tax incremental financing district already secured by the village.

"If this does not pass the referendum, we have a strong potential of getting severe flooding downtown," Schindler said.

John Schindler

That is one outcome Schindler hopes never sees the light of day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Sendik's anchors that shopping area and parking lot. FOX6 News reached out to see if the grocery store chain has a position on the referendum. We have not heard back yet.