Wisconsin Humane Society: COVID changes to hours, services

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is making changes to its hours and services in response to COVID-related staff and volunteer shortages.

Effective Monday, Jan. 3, WHS will offer adoptions solely from their Milwaukee and Green Bay Campuses until further notice. Some additional animals will be available to adopt directly from foster homes, as well. Adoption services will not be available at their Racine, Ozaukee, or Door County campuses.

To help keep shelter population low, WHS is also looking for foster parents to open up their hearts and homes to dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small animals. Some of those animals may need time to recover from an illness or injury, or simply go to foster to make more room at the shelter for new arrivals. WHS also has a Foster Facilitated Adoption Program in which foster parents can be trained to offer adoptions services themselves, thus freeing up staff members to focus their efforts on other animals in the shelter.

Signing up to be part of the foster program at the Wisconsin Humane Society is easy. Simply visit wihumane.org/foster to watch the online orientation, fill out the foster parent form, and WHS will be in touch to get you started.

WHS remains open at all locations for surrender intake by appointment, as well as stray intake in the counties in which they are the contracted agency to care for stray animals (which includes the majority of municipalities in Racine, Ozaukee, Door, and Brown Counties). For information on adoption hours or other services, please visit wihumane.org.