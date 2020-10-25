Creepy crawler: Fisherman catches rare ‘ghost’ lobster
A Maine fisherman catches a rare albino lobster.
Baby white rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Within the first hour of being born, the rhino calf was nursing, standing, and walking around near mom.
Game of peekaboo with Halloween pumpkins reveal furry critters inside
An adorable Halloween-themed game of peekaboo reveals the cutest and furriest surprises.
Woman captures fascinating video of huntsman spider during molting process
An Australian woman captured a timelapse video of a huntsman spider molting its outer skin and it’s both creepy and fascinating.