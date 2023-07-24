Wisconsin heat, poor air quality a dangerous combination

Wisconsin's poor air quality and extreme heat could be a dangerous combination when it comes to your heart.

An air quality alert was issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until noon Tuesday, July 25 due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Meanwhile, the FOX6 Weather Experts say the heat and humidity return starting Tuesday, with a high in the low 90s and a heat index of 99 Wednesday and 102 Thursday.

Whether it be with a cold drink, sunglasses or an outfit change, FOX6 found people enjoying summer in Milwaukee Monday, with heat and humidity on the way.

"I would just be in a tank top," said Brecken Miles. "We only get four days of summer in Wisconsin anyways."

"I’m going to wear sundresses," said Christy Schaffer.

Wisconsin heat, poor air quality

Doctors warn being outside amid the poor air quality and heat and humidity can be dangerous.

"The thing I worry most about is folks doing their day-to-day and not necessarily taking the time to think about how things could be difficult out there," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health.

The smoke, possibly making it difficult to breathe, combined with the heat and humidity can be a double-whammy on your body.

"It is a somewhat new experience for a lot of folks," said Pothof.

Wisconsin heat, poor air quality

The American Heart Association did a study that found the risk of a fatal heart attack is twice as likely in these conditions.

"Air quality, making it more difficult to breathe," said Noa Holoshitz, Ascension Wisconsin. "When it’s hard to breathe, that puts more stress on your heart."

People who are most at risk are kids and the elderly and anyone with heart or respiratory issues.

Doctors say if you don't have to be outside in these conditions, you should avoid it. If you do, you should stay hydrated.

Wisconsin heat, poor air quality

"Listen to your body," said Holoshitz. "If something doesn’t feel right, if you’re struggling, this is not the time to push yourself to go the extra mile."