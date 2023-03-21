Daily Forecast Update

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs

Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the 40s this evening, dropping into the upper 30s overnight. A few spotty rain showers possible overnight.
Spotty light rain showers Wednesday otherwise mild with highs around 50.
Steady rain (and possibly a few rumbles) moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A wintry mix is possible Thursday AM north of Milwaukee.
Drying out Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. There is a chance for accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Spotty light rain showers overnight.
Low:      38°
Wind:     S 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers. Steady rain overnight.
High:     50°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Thursday: Morning rain/t-storm, mix north of Milwaukee.
AM Low:   36°                    High:  43°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny. Chance for snow at night.
AM Low:   29°                    High:  43°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: Morning snow. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   29°                    High:  45°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   31°                    High:  47°
Wind:     N 5-10

Monday:   Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain/snow.
AM Low:   31°                    High:  45°
Wind:     NE 5-10
 

FOX6Now.com offers an extremely useful weather tool to help you navigate the stormy season. The FOX6 Storm Center app is highly customizable, has a powerful, interactive radar, severe weather alerts – and best of all, it's free! We invite you to download today!

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app