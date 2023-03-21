Daily Forecast Update
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs
Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the 40s this evening, dropping into the upper 30s overnight. A few spotty rain showers possible overnight.
Spotty light rain showers Wednesday otherwise mild with highs around 50.
Steady rain (and possibly a few rumbles) moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A wintry mix is possible Thursday AM north of Milwaukee.
Drying out Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. There is a chance for accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light rain showers overnight.
Low: 38°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers. Steady rain overnight.
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Morning rain/t-storm, mix north of Milwaukee.
AM Low: 36° High: 43°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow at night.
AM Low: 29° High: 43°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Morning snow. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 29° High: 45°
Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 47°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain/snow.
AM Low: 31° High: 45°
Wind: NE 5-10
