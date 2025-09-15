Wisconsin FEMA aid; residents grateful, but face hurdles in process

The Brief $29.8 million in federal disaster aid has been approved for August flood victims in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. Residents must first file insurance claims and receive denials before applying for FEMA assistance. Local leaders warn the funding is limited and urge victims to apply quickly before the Nov. 12 deadline.



Federal disaster aid is now available for victims of August’s devastating floods, but some residents and local leaders say the process is difficult to navigate.

Flood victims

Local perspective:

Flood victims must first receive a denial from their insurance company before they can qualify for FEMA assistance, since federal aid cannot duplicate insurance coverage.

That requirement has left some residents in limbo.

"It's been difficult. It's slow as far as trying to get things taken care of financially," said Glendale resident Gloria Harmon. "Going through the process like so many others."

While residents like Harmon are grateful for the approval, it’s the amount of money declared – coupled with the process of applying – that’s causing some concern.

"Got stuff taken care of as far as cleaning up," she said. "Need insurance to come through because I am pretty sure if we do get help from FEMA it won’t be nearly as much. Because there are so many people affected."

Funds approved

Big picture view:

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump approved $29.8 million in federal disaster aid for flood victims in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties.

But some local leaders and business owners worry the funding will not be enough.

"Stretched thin. Everyone has the same problem and everyone has the same need," said Charles Warren of Warren’s Repair Service. "The tip of the iceberg. That will not be enough to help these people that should be helped."

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy urged residents to apply as soon as possible.

"It's a small amount of money, it's first come first serve. And when it's gone it's gone," he said. "If you have the ability to pay to get your work done, get it done now. Go on the portal so you get a spot in line. Finish getting those receipts."

The hope is for people dealing with major financial loss will soon have some money to gain on the way.

"I am hoping there is more," Kennedy said.

What you can do:

FEMA says those with insurance must file a claim first before applying for federal disaster aid. The first step for residents is to apply online or by calling 800-621-3362.

Only residents in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties are eligible.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 12.