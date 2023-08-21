Wisconsin extreme heat: Presidential debate outdoor events cope

Extreme heat is heading for southeast Wisconsin as thousands flock to Milwaukee for the Republican presidential debate.

While news crews and the candidates are preparing for a heated debate inside Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 23, city leaders are preparing for high temperatures and humidity on the way.

Bradford Beach, Milwaukee

"Not ready for it," said Emily Howell, who enjoyed some time at Bradford Beach on Monday.

The soaring temperatures come as Milwaukee braces for an influx of people for the Republican debate. The Young Americas Foundation is preparing to hold a sold-out outdoor pre-debate block party in the hot weather.

The Milwaukee Health Department tells FOX6 News it plans to put out messaging Tuesday – ahead of the heat. Health officials said it is important for people to stay cool, stay hydrated, and be informed to avoid heat-related illness.

"Probably just going to turn my AC up, probably get into the water as much as I can," said Abriana Brown.

In August 2021, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) sent students home early over concerns about hot weather. Some schools did not have working air conditioners. FOX6 News asked MPS about its plans for the heat – and how they will communicate with families. A spokesperson only answered with this – "Once a decision is made, it will be shared."

The GOP has not shared if it expects the heat to impact any outdoor events – or if any messaging will be sent out.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Health Department has tips on staying cool during this heat wave.