Wisconsin extreme heat: Cooling sites, tips to stay cool

Extreme heat is forecast for all of Wisconsin this week. It is important for anyone, regardless of age or health, to be mindful of the dangers the high temperatures can pose.

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) monitors warm weather conditions and issues health alerts when necessary to partners in the Milwaukee Metropolitan Extreme Weather Task Force and to the public. Officials say it is important to stay cool, hydrated, and informed.

Who is most at-risk?

The MHD says people at greatest risk for health-related illness include infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, those with chronic illness (especially heart or lung conditions, and individuals who use certain medications). People who work outdoors or in hot settings should also be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness and take precautions.

Infants, especially less than six months, are at risk for overheating because they have difficulty regulating their body temperature.

Symptoms of heat-related illness

People can suffer heat-related illness when the body's temperature control system becomes overloaded. In these cases, a person's body temperature can rise very rapidly. High body temperatures can damage the brain or other vital organs.

Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, or experiences other types of illness during hot weather, contact a medical provider.

Credit: Milwaukee Health Department

If you or someone you know are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, contact a medical provider. If a health issue is an emergency, dial 911.

Cooling sites

Need to cool down? The MHD has created a list of public places with air conditioning near you. Those include public libraries, water parks, beaches, pools, and senior center.

Visit the Milwaukee Health Department website for more heat safety tips.