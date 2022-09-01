Wisconsin election fraud, man charged after admitting ballot request

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Thursday, Sept. 1 announced that 68-year-old Harry Wait of Union Grove has been charged with election fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, Wait went to MyVote.wi.gov and requested absentee ballots for two people to be sent to his address.

The complaint states that, in multiple online videos and other correspondence, Wait admitted requesting the ballots using the other people’s personal identifying information. Those people did not authorize Wait to use their information for this purpose.

"Breaking the law to save the republic. I’ll take the penalty any day of the week," he told FOX6 News in August regarding possible charges.

In all, Wait is charged with:

Election fraud (2 counts)

Unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information (2 counts)

The investigation was led by DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation.