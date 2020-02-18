Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans
MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos' popcorn company received tens of thousands of dollars through a federal small business lending program intended to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Monday.Robin J.
MADISON -- Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' staff secretly records a conversation with Republican legislative leaders.
MILWAUKEE -- A staff member who recorded a phone call between Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders may have committed a felony.
MADISON — The chief attorney for the Legislature's Reference Bureau says if the person in Gov.
GOP legislative leaders send letter to Gov. Evers, urging him to 'immediately correct' unemployment issues
MADISON -- Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday, May 28 they hand-delivered a letter to Governor Tony Evers, urging him to "immediately correct" issues with the state's unemployment system amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, "Time is short," with Wisconsin unemployment "soaring to a historic high of over 14%."This, a day after Wisconsin Republicans sparred with leaders in Evers' administration during a sometimes heated legislative hearing Wednesday, faulting them for not doing enough to quickly process surging unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.The Senate labor committee hearing laid bare the partisan debate over who is to blame for the backlog of unprocessed claims.
MADISON -- In a Facebook post on Friday, May 8, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos stated that he received an envelope containing feces in the mail.In the post, Vos expressed his belief that the delivery -- which arrived on May 7 -- was related to the ongoing lawsuit filed by state Republican leaders, himself included, which opposes the extended "Safer at Home" order due to run until May 26."I understand people are stressed because of the virus and not sure exactly how to react," Vos wrote in the post. "Sending someone dog poop in the mail (as was done to me yesterday) is pretty sad."Vos also urged people to "respectfully disagree" and to get back to debating issues "civilly."
MADISON -- The argument over whether to keep Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order in effect until May 26 has extended from the courtroom to the living room, with the public not waiting on a Supreme Court ruling to take action.Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to block an extension of the Democratic governor's stay-at-home order, the most partisan divide yet in the fight against the coronavirus.
MADISON -- Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 21 to block an extension of the Democratic governor's stay-at-home order, the most partisan divide yet in the fight against the coronavirus.The lawsuit came even as Vice President Mike Pence said during a tour of a Madison ventilator manufacturer that social distancing and other mitigation efforts are slowing the spread of COVID-19.The lawsuit was expected after Gov.
MADISON — Wisconsin’s tenuous bipartisan detente in fighting the coronavirus pandemic broke down this week with Democratic Gov.
MADISON — The state Assembly plans to convene next week for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began in Wisconsin.Assembly leaders notified members Friday they they plan to call an extraordinary session beginning Tuesday morning.
MADISON -- Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside overcrowded polling stations on Tuesday, April 7 so they could participate in a presidential primary election that tested the limits of electoral politics in the midst of a pandemic.Thousands more stayed home, unwilling to risk their health even as Republican officials pushed forward with the election amid a stay-at-home order.
BURLINGTON -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was among the volunteers serving as poll workers on Election Day Tuesday, April 7 amid a statewide shortage due to the coronavirus.
MADISON — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said for the first time Wednesday that they support temporarily waiving a one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits as part of a state aid package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.In a joint news conference, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald criticized Democratic Gov.
MADISON — A bipartisan, $10 million package of more than a dozen bills designed to combat groundwater contamination in Wisconsin is slated for approval in the state Assembly on Tuesday.The bills contain the recommendations from a water quality task force called by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to address growing concerns about groundwater contamination in the state.