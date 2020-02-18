MADISON -- In a Facebook post on Friday, May 8, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos stated that he received an envelope containing feces in the mail.In the post, Vos expressed his belief that the delivery -- which arrived on May 7 -- was related to the ongoing lawsuit filed by state Republican leaders, himself included, which opposes the extended "Safer at Home" order due to run until May 26."I understand people are stressed because of the virus and not sure exactly how to react," Vos wrote in the post. "Sending someone dog poop in the mail (as was done to me yesterday) is pretty sad."Vos also urged people to "respectfully disagree" and to get back to debating issues "civilly."

