Wisconsin clean energy, Secretary Granholm tours sites

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Wisconsin Friday, June 16 to see advancements in pursuing clean energy.

Granholm toured the Forest County Potawatomi community, which recently installed solar panels on its campus, as part of the visit.

"It’s exciting to see that they are very focused on energy efficiency," she said.

The Biden administration's goal is to have 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Republicans don't think that goal is realistic.

"We can’t fool ourselves and believe we are not going to have any oil or gas in the future," said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin). "We need to make sure we’re providing a supply of oil and natural gas, so people can afford to drive to work or vacation in the summer."

Gas prices have risen in recent weeks as the summer travel season begins.

"There is more oil on the market, and part of that is thanks to the president’s release of barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve," Granholm said. "Right now, we are buying those barrels back because the price per barrel is lower, and so we are actually returning money to the taxpayers as a result."

"This administration has limited where they’re interested in expanding energy resources. They’re against things like the Keystone XL pipeline, which would bring prices down for folks here in the state of Wisconsin when it comes to filling your car up with gas," said Steil. "But then they are willing to push forward federal government subsidies in other areas."

Granholm also stopped in Madison to tour the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, and concluded her trip with a visit to one Milwaukee homeowner who conserved energy through weatherization.