West Allis deputy fire chief on administrative leave; what we know

The Brief West Allis Deputy Fire Chief Michael Wright has been placed on administrative leave. It follows an investigation that coincided with a citizen complaint filed against him. Attorneys found he violated department policy by using "insulting, defamatory and obscene language" about other employees.



West Allis placed a deputy fire chief on administrative leave, and FOX6 News obtained an investigation that coincided with a citizen complaint against the man that sheds light on the situation.

What we know:

Attorneys hired by the firefighters' union and the city's Police and Fire Commission found Michael Wright violated department policy by using "insulting, defamatory and obscene language" about other employees at least four times. The report also found Wright improperly handled an internal investigation.

The attorneys concluded that Wright does not need "significant punishment" but a written reprimand, suspension or demotion could be "appropriate."

Greenfield police chief, Franklin mayor face scrutiny

Dig deeper:

Wright is not the only public official facing scrutiny in Milwaukee County. Over the past several weeks, Greenfield's police chief was placed on administrative leave, and Franklin's mayor faced allegations of misconduct tied to his time as a Waterford police lieutenant.

Jay Johnson was placed on administrative leave from the Greenfield Police Department over "workplace concerns" after the city said it received "significant allegations" about his conduct. Johnson said the allegations against him include creating a toxic workplace and berating a union worker.

Assistant Police Chief Eric Lindstrom is serving as Greenfield's acting police chief.

Franklin Mayor John Nelson is under fire because of a now-closed investigation from months ago. He was accused of fostering a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and getting paid on-and-off the table when he was with the Waterford Police Department.

FOX6 News obtained records that list some accusations, such as hostile work environment, sexual harassment and improper use of town resources while Nelson was campaigning for mayor in Franklin.

The investigation ended when Nelson retired in October. He has not been charged with any crime.