Greenfield police chief addresses administrative leave, allegations

Greenfield's police chief was placed on administrative leave over "workplace concerns" nearly two weeks ago. Now, for the first time, he's publicly sharing his thoughts on the investigation.

Chief addresses investigation

What they're saying:

Chief Jay Johnson invited news crews to speak with him on the allegations on Wednesday to "allow my voice to be heard."

"The embarrassment and pain my family, my mother and my friend – that I – have faced in lieu of this simple conversation with them regarding these serious allegations of misconduct," Johnson said.

The city said Johnson was placed on leave on April 25 after it received "significant allegations concerning his conduct."

"Recognize this was an attempt to force me into retirement, as these three points were absurd and without merit," he said.

Johnson said the allegations against him include creating a toxic workplace and berating a union worker, but: "Due to the magnitude of situation, I cannot comment or answer any questions."

Johnson said he has since submitted a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The city said it hasn't received any complaints from the commission.

City responds

The other side:

Assistant Police Chief Eric Lindstrom is filling the role of Greenfield's acting chief of police.

In a statement to FOX6 News, Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke said an independent firm is investigating the matter, and the city "will not comment on any public claims from Chief Johnson, other than to say there were significant inaccuracies in his statements."

Full statement from Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke:

"On April 25, Chief Johnson was placed on administrative leave after the City received significant allegations concerning his conduct. Consistent with established City protocols, we retained an independent firm to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, which remains ongoing. Paid administrative leave is not a finding of wrongdoing; it simply allows for a fair review of the facts. While Chief Johnson spoke about the ongoing investigation at a news conference today, for the protection of his due process, we have and will continue to keep details of the investigation confidential and will not comment on any public claims from Chief Johnson other than to say there were significant inaccuracies in his statements. We have not yet received a complaint, so were surprised to learn that Chief Johnson filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. We take our obligations to uphold the law seriously. The City of Greenfield respects the rights of all employees to seek recourse through appropriate legal channels, and we take such matters seriously. As this is an ongoing personnel and legal matter, we are limited in what we can share publicly at this time. The City of Greenfield remains committed to a workplace culture of respect, transparency, and due process. We will continue to uphold these values as this matter proceeds, and we ask for the public’s patience and understanding. Our focus remains on ensuring that the Greenfield Police Department continues to serve our community with professionalism and integrity."