West Allis crash, 4-year-old killed, Greenfield man guilty

Thomas McIntyre, 27, of Greenfield pleaded guilty to homicide charges in the June 2022 crash that killed a 4-year-old boy.

The crash happened June 15 near Highway 100 and National in West Allis.

McIntyre on Thursday, April 13 pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Alexis Gonzalez and one count of second-degree reckless injury. A third charge, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, was dismissed.

Surveillance showed the car McIntyre was driving went airborne as it slammed into the back of another car after making a U-turn on Highway 100 and National in West Allis.

McIntyre was going upwards of 120 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. His vehicle slammed into the back of the car carrying Gonzalez and two women, leaving a trail of fire. Gonzalez died at the hospital.

When officers arrived on the scene of the crash they detected a faint odor of an intoxicated beverage on McIntyre's breath. While in the hospital, McIntyre admitted to drinking about eight to nine shots. He also stated that he was speeding and that he believed he was going "over 100."