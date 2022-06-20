Man charged in West Allis fatal crash that killed boy

article

A 26-year-old Greenfield man has been charged with the Wednesday, June 15 crash that killed 4-year-old Alexis Gonzalez and injured two others.

Thomas McIntyre has been charged with three counts:

First degree reckless homicide

First degree reckless injury

First degree recklessly endangering safety

West Allis police say McIntyre was speeding down 108th Street and "went through a red light at 70 mph." He crashed into a car carrying 4-year-old Alexis Calles Gonzalez of Milwaukee.

The boy had to be extricated from the car. Two other women, ages 46 and 50, also from Milwaukee, were inside and were injured.

Everyone involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital, officials said.