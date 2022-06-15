West Allis crash: Boy killed, 3 others injured including OWI suspect

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a West Allis crash Wednesday night, June 15. Three other people, including a suspect, were injured.

The crash happened near 108th and National around 8:45 p.m. Police say speed and alcohol are the two main factors in the crash.

West Allis police say a 27-year-old Greenfield man was speeding down 108th Street and "went through a red light at 70 mph." He crashed into a car carrying 4-year-old Alexis Calles Gonzalez of Milwaukee.

The boy had to be extricated from the car. Two other women, ages 46 and 50, also from Milwaukee, were inside and were injured.

Everyone involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

The suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated and could face charges. The crash remains under investigation.

The boy's family is too upset to talk, but his heartbroken father said his son was his light.