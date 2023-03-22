Wauwatosa George Webb shooting, woman pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee woman accused of shooting a Wauwatosa George Webb employee pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 22 to first-degree reckless injury.

Breanta Johnson, 21, was initially charged with attempted homicide. Her twin sister, Bryanna Johnson was sentenced March 16 to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless injury. Breanta is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

The shooting happened in January 2022 at the restaurant 122nd and North. Police found employee Anthony Rodriguez lying next to the cash register with a gunshot wound to his face.

Another employee told investigators four women in a corner booth "were impatient and rude." They started arguing with Rodriguez "because their food was not getting served fast enough," a criminal complaint said. They were asked to leave, and one did leave briefly before returning.

Per the complaint, the four women were at the register when one punched Rodriguez. Another then pulled out a gun and fired at Rodriguez while he was lying on the ground. Surveillance showed, after the shots were fired, one of the women then "stomped (the victim) in the face." All four of the women then left the restaurant.

Prosecutors said Breanta Johnson told investigators that after arguing with Rodriguez, she got her gun from her truck. She said she punched Rodriguez in the face, knocking him to the ground. She also admitted to kicking Rodriguez when he was on the ground. However, she did not admit to the shooting – telling investigators, per the complaint, that she could "not remember who or how the gun was taken from her during the altercation, stating she 'blacked out' at that point during the fight."

During her sentencing hearing, Bryanna Johnson apologized to Rodriguez: "I am very sorry for the pain I have caused…I hope one day I am able to redeem myself." He said he was touched by her apology, calling it "a step toward the healing process."

Rodriguez says he's ‘lucky to be alive’

Less than a month after the shooting, FOX6 spoke with Rodriguez about the terrifying ordeal.

"It pretty much knocked out all of my right teeth," he said.

Rodriguez said he wasn't even supposed to be working the night of the shooting. He got called in to work the third shift that night and explained he was the only waiter on duty, and the restaurant, which is open 24 hours, was busy.

Anthony Rodriguez

The four women occupied two small tables, he said, and there was some sort of confusion over their order. They said they ordered another hamburger, but he said he doesn’t remember. The confusion soon led to the chaos and gunfire.

"They said they weren’t going to pay, and I said, ‘OK. I’m going to take your food since you’re not paying for it,' so I took it and threw it away," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez noted this all could have ended even more tragically.

"It scares the hell out of me how people can get so quick to anger. You never know what people are willing to do for just the smallest things," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he was grateful for the support from the community and George Webb management. A GoFundMe.com account raised more than its $75,000 goal.

"I’m just lucky to be alive, and I’m so grateful I can move around and see my family. It gives me a fresh perspective," Rodriguez said. "We’ve got to find ways to compromise and be more peaceful, and sometimes, that means just saying ‘I got to walk away.'"