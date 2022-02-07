Wauwatosa George Webb shooting, women charged

article

Two women are charged in connection with the shooting of an employee at George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Bryanna Johnson and Breanta Johnson, both 20 and both from Milwaukee, made initial appearances in Milwaukee County court Monday, Feb. 7.

Both are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Cash bond was set at $100,000 each, court records show.

According to Wauwatosa police, there was an argument between an employee and some customers, and the customers beat the man, shot him in the face and drove off. The 26-year-old worker suffered serious injuries.

A GoFundMe account set up for the worker has raised more than $19,000.

Witnesses and video surveillance helped police arrest four women. Police said two search warrants were executed at residences in Milwaukee and additional evidence was recovered.