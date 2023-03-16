Wauwatosa George Webb shooting over missing burger, 1 twin sentenced

One of two Milwaukee twin sisters accused of shooting a George Webb employee in Wauwatosa over a missing hamburger was sentenced to prison Thursday, March 16. Before the judge handed down the sentence, the woman apologized to the George Webb employee who was shot.

Both sisters were initially charged with attempted homicide.

Bryanna Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon in December 2022. She was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and five years' extended supervision. She received credit for 406 days time served.

Breanta Johnson has a plea hearing set for March 21.

‘Food was not served fast enough:’ complaint

The shooting happened Jan. 30, 2022 at the George Webb at 122nd and North.

Police found Anthony Rodriguez, the George Webb employee, 26, lying next to the cash register with a gunshot wound to his face.

Another employee told investigators four women in a corner booth "were impatient and rude." They started arguing with Rodriguez "because their food was not getting served fast enough," a criminal complaint says.

They were asked to leave, and one did leave the restaurant briefly before returning, the complaint says.

The four women were at the register when one punched Rodriguez.

Another then pulled out a gun and fired at Rodriguez while he was lying on the ground, prosecutors said.

Surveillance showed after the shots were fired, one of the women then "stomped (the victim) in the face." All four of the women then left the restaurant.

Prosecutors say Breanta Johnson told investigators after arguing with Rodriguez, she got her gun from her truck. She said she punched Rodriguez in the face, knocking him to the ground. She also admitted to kicking Rodriguez when he was on the ground.

However, she did not admit to the shooting, telling investigators she could "not remember who or how the gun was taken from her during the altercation, stating she 'blacked out' at that point during the fight," the complaint says.

Bryanna Johnson ‘very sorry for the pain I have caused’

During Bryanna Johnson's sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon, her attorney argued that she was handed the gun during the dispute, and she never meant to pull the trigger.

"This shooting was a horrible, traumatic accident," said Christian Thomas, defense attorney.

Video of the shooting was played in court. It showed Rodriguez on the ground being stomped on as the gun went off.

"She has seen the photos of his bloody teeth on the ground," said Thomas.

Bryanna Johnson apologized to Rodriguez.

"I am very sorry for the pain I have caused," said Johnson. "I hope one day I am able to redeem myself."

The prosecution highlighted how close this was to becoming a homicide.

"Sometimes, we have disputes in our lives, but every dispute we have can't end in gun violence," said Judge David Feiss.

Outside the courtroom, Rodriguez said he was touched by Johnson's apology.

"I do feel for her," said Rodriguez. "I really do."

He said he felt the sentence was fair.

"It's a step toward the healing process," he said.

Anthony Rodriguez says he's ‘lucky to be alive’

Less than a month after the shooting, FOX6 spoke with the George Webb employee about the terrifying ordeal.

"It pretty much knocked out all of my right teeth," said Rodriguez.

He said he wasn't even supposed to be working that night. He got called in to work the third shift that night. He explained he was the only waiter on duty, and the restaurant, which is open 24 hours, was busy.

He said the four women occupied two small tables. Rodriguez said there was some sort of confusion over their order. They said they ordered another hamburger, but he said he doesn’t remember. The confusion soon led to the chaos and gunfire.

"They said they weren’t going to pay, and I said, ‘OK. I’m going to take your food since you’re not paying for it,' so I took it and threw it away," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then asked the rest of the group to leave, and he said they became angry. Minutes later, things turned violent.

"I was getting punched in the head by one of (them)…and then they tried to body slam me, and as soon as I got slammed on the ground, I heard a bang," he said. "That’s when I got shot."

He noted this all could have ended even more tragically.

"It scares the hell out of me how people can get so quick to anger. You never know what people are willing to do for just the smallest things," said Rodriguez.

He said he was grateful for the support from the community and George Webb management. A GoFundMe.com account raised more than its $75,000 goal.

"I’m just lucky to be alive, and I’m so grateful I can move around and see my family. It gives me a fresh perspective," Rodriguez said. "We’ve got to find ways to compromise and be more peaceful, and sometimes, that means just saying ‘I got to walk away.'"