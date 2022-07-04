Wauwatosa fireworks postponed; severe weather threat
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The City of Wauwatosa has posted its July 4 fireworks until a later date due to forecasted severe weather.
A tweet by the city indicates a new date will be announced as soon as possible on social media – and wauwatosa.net.
Milwaukee postponed for one day the fireworks displays that were supposed to go off in the city's parks. Those fireworks will launch on Tuesday, July 5 – pending weather once again.
Waukesha was the first community in southeast Wisconsin to decide to postpone its city fireworks display. A new date for the fireworks has yet to be announced.
Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks Show (July 3, 2022)
Milwaukee's Lakefront Fireworks
Milwaukee's 2022 edition of the Lakefront Fireworks went off without a hitch on Sunday evening, July 3. If you are craving a good look at a wonderful fireworks show, we streamed the entire show – and it is available to you.
The Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks show is also available for streaming on the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel and the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page.
Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks Show (July 3, 2022)