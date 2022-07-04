Wauwatosa fireworks postponed; severe weather threat

The City of Wauwatosa has posted its July 4 fireworks until a later date due to forecasted severe weather.

A tweet by the city indicates a new date will be announced as soon as possible on social media – and wauwatosa.net.

Milwaukee postponed for one day the fireworks displays that were supposed to go off in the city's parks. Those fireworks will launch on Tuesday, July 5 – pending weather once again.

Waukesha was the first community in southeast Wisconsin to decide to postpone its city fireworks display. A new date for the fireworks has yet to be announced.

Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks Show (July 3, 2022)

Milwaukee's Lakefront Fireworks

Milwaukee's 2022 edition of the Lakefront Fireworks went off without a hitch on Sunday evening, July 3. If you are craving a good look at a wonderful fireworks show, we streamed the entire show – and it is available to you.

The Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks show is also available for streaming on the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel and the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page.