Waukesha postpones July 4th fireworks; concerns over severe weather

The City of Waukesha announced on Monday, July 4 that its Beer Garden and Fireworks display set for Monday night is being postponed to a later date due to forecasted severe weather.

A Facebook post from the city says the weather is a "concern for the safety of the public, vendors, volunteers, and staff."

The post goes on to say the following:

"While this decision is disappointing for all, after conferring with the National Weather Service, the Waukesha Police Department, Waukesha Fire Department, and our fireworks vendor, the safety of everyone is of the utmost importance and the show can not proceed.

"As storms are also predicted on July 5th we are looking at future dates to reschedule the show. As soon as the new date is available it will be announced on social media and the City website. We thank you for your understanding."