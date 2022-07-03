Video: Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks Show

Milwaukee's Lakefront Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 3 has drawn thousands of people to the area around Veterans Park for the first time in three years.

The fireworks are set to launch around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and the fireworks display is expected to last about 45 minutes. It is being co-presented by American Family Insurance, the Kelben Foundation, Inc. and Town Bank, a Wintrust Community Bank.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This year, fireworks are being launched from a barge on Lake Michigan as well as a roped-off section of Veterans Park.

Not sure when the fireworks are launching in your community? We invite you to check out the FOX6Now.com Fireworks Tracker. It offers a simple, interactive Google map. Just select the marker in your community – and get all the information about the time and location of the fireworks display.