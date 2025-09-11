Waukesha County flood damage, resource center supports victims

The Brief A dozen groups are offering support for flood victims in Waukesha County. President Trump announced nearly $30 million in federal disaster relief. Anyone who was unable to make it to the resource center is urged to call 211.



Before federal dollars kick in to support people impacted by August’s floods, a dozen groups are offering support to victims in Waukesha County.

Local perspective:

Kenneth Zettelmeier said his cleanup bill is $12,000. Petting therapy dogs provides a needed moment of relief.

Zettelmeier said sewer repairs continue near his Waukesha home after a record cresting of the Fox River. He said it caused 8 inches of water to flood his basement and took things that can’t be replaced.

"This is devastating," he said. "There was a box of frames."

Flood relief resource center in Waukesha County

A month after the storm, Waukesha County gathered a dozen agencies and groups at the Expo Center to help victims with things like cleanup kits, mental health resources and insurance claim support.

"We’re looking at over $95 million dollars in residential damage," said Alex Freeman, Waukesha County’s emergency management coordinator. "This was an historic event, this was a disaster – in terms of Waukesha County – that we haven’t seen since 2008."

Freeman said the release of nearly $30 million in federal disaster relief, which President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, could help reimburse people like Zettelmeier. He said details of how the money could be used were not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross has a shelter full of people in Milwaukee County who still cannot go back to their homes.

"We’ve got 20 something residents in it as of last night. As long as we have people working on transition to interim housing, that’s how long we’ll be here," said David Burke, Red Cross public affairs supervisor.

Now, it’s the help and support at the Expo Center that aims to flow right to those who need it most. Anyone who was unable to make it to the resource center is urged to call 211.