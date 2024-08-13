Waukesha County DA race, Boese wins Republican primary

article

Lesli Boese won Tuesday's Republican primary for Waukesha County district attorney, defeating Mike Thurston.

Boese and Thurston are coworkers in the district attorney's office. With no other challengers, the winner of Tuesday's primary got the job and will become the county's first new district attorney in nearly a decade.

Boese’s current caseload in the district attorney's office focuses on drug-related crimes, but she’s perhaps best known for prosecuting Darrell Brooks in a month-long trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. A jury convicted Brooks on all 76 counts.

Thurston prosecutors sensitive crimes for the district attorney's office. Last year, he prosecuted a teen for sexually assaulting woman in her 80s in downtown Waukesha. A jury found the teen guilty of armed robbery, armed carjacking and kidnapping – but declared a mistrial for the sexual assault charge.

The race was heated. The winner becomes the loser’s boss, leading a team of prosecutors who hold criminals accountable for their actions.