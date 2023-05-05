Waukesha sexual assault; Khalil Perry guilty on 3 counts, mistrial on 4th

A Waukesha County jury deliberated hours on Friday, May 5 and found Khalil Perry, a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 80s, guilty of armed robbery, armed carjacking, and kidnapping. A fourth charge of sexual assault is ruled a mistrial.

The Perry trial has spanned four days and twelve witnesses, but everyone who took the stand testified for the state.

Khalil Perry

"There is a deep level of deceit. A deep level of deceit," said Michael Thurston, Deputy District Attorney.

Police say Perry was 14 years old when he held an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint in the Waukesha Public Library parking lot. Investigators say Perry kidnapped her, stole her car, robbed her, and later sexually assaulted her.

"His words - quote, she was so old, I thought I could take advantage of her," Thurston said.

On Wednesday, the now 88-year-old great-grandmother testified.

Perry's defense attorneys called no witnesses. Perry denies sexually assaulting the woman.

"I believe Khalil’s version of what was said," said Maura McMahon, defense attorney.

The defense tried to cast doubt on the state's case in closing arguments. They again played recordings taken of the woman.

"He undid my pants, but he didn’t get any further than that," the woman testified.

The defense said her initial statement to police contradicted the graphic depiction she gave in court.

"Make no mistake, I’m not trying to say there was consent… I’m saying this didn’t happen," McMahon said.

Maura McMahon

Deputy District Attorney Thursday showed the knife to the jury.

"Finally, on top of it all do we end there? Stop there? What else do we have? We’ve got the DNA evidence," Thurston said.

Perry is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.