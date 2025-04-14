Waukesha County court commissioner officiates 1,000th wedding

The Brief A Waukesha County court commissioner reached a major milestone: he officiated his 1,000th wedding on Monday, April 14, 2025. There's been a "steady amount" of couples from Milwaukee County getting married in Waukesha County. The Milwaukee County Courthouse hasn't been offering weddings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



It’s a major milestone for a Waukesha County court commissioner.

In the afternoon on April 14, 2025, he officiated his thousandth courthouse wedding.

But there's a reason that some couples are crossing the county line to get hitched.

Getting married

What they're saying:

Long before their wedding day, Lakesha Washington and Demetrius Patton both knew they found the right partner.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"He’s an answered prayer. A dream come true," said Lakesha Washington.

Lakesha Washington and Demetrius Patton

The couple is saying ‘I do’ at the Waukesha County Courthouse surrounded by friends and family.

The whole wedding party lives in Milwaukee County.

Washington says getting hitched closer to home wasn’t an option.

"Milwaukee doesn’t offer courthouse weddings anymore," she said.

No weddings at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex

What we know:

Milwaukee County’s website says civil ceremonies there are "canceled until further notice."

Leaders say courthouse weddings stopped when the pandemic hit five years ago.

FOX6 asked the Milwaukee County Executive’s office why they haven’t resumed. The county referred FOX6 to the clerk’s office, who then sent FOX6 to the chief judge.

The best answer [Bret Lemoine] could get from anyone at the Milwaukee County Courthouse? ‘We’re working on it.’

Washington and Patton may have lucked out on more than just love.

The 1,000 wedding

What we know:

"I got sent an email and I was kinda shocked. I had to look at it again. What are the odds?" asked Washington.

Their wedding is the thousandth ceremony Court Commissioner Christopher Bailey has officiated.

When asked what those 1,000 had taught him about love, Bailey responded, "There are so many different people who get married from so many walks of life. It’s something that can bring everyone together."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lakesha Washington and Demetrius Patton tie the knot

Bailey has only been doing this for four years.

He can’t say for sure how many couples have crossed the county line from Milwaukee.

"It’s been a steady amount," Bailey added.

But Bailey says his Waukesha County courtroom is always open for the next thousand ceremonies.

The Great Seal of Waukesha County

"It’s not really where you’re going to or where you are at – it’s about the people who are with you," said Patton.

The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 was no longer a public health emergency two years ago.

When FOX6 gets an answer as to why Milwaukee County Courthouse weddings are still on pause, we’ll share it with you.