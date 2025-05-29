Waukesha Boots and Badges basketball game raises $4K+ for charities

article

The "Boots and Badges" basketball game raised more than $4,000 for Waukesha County charities this year.

The charity basketball game pits police and firefighters against each other. Waukesha police and firefighters played against New Berlin and Brookfield first responders in April.

This year's contest raised a total of $4,726, split evenly between two charities: the Housing Action Coalition of Waukesha County and Blessings in a Backpack.

The basketball game was played at Waukesha South High School. Tickets were $5 per person, but kids under 10 years old got in free. There was also a 50/50 raffle, and volunteers collected canned food items.

"At the end of the day, at the end of the game, we all shake hands and we’re all part of the same team." Police Capt. Joe Hendricks told FOX6 News in April.

"It means the world to us, to have those interactions with the community that we serve," Waukesha Police Officer Roosevelt Mullins said at the time. "Seeing all the smiles, all the kids, the laughter – it’s a good time."

The 2024 Boots and Badges game set an attendance record and raised thousands of dollars.