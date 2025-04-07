Waukesha Boots and Badges basketball game raising money for 2 causes

The Brief The Boots and Badges basketball game pits Waukesha police and fire against New Berlin and Brookfield police and fire. Waukesha police and firefighters will take on New Berlin and Brookfield first responders on Friday, April 11. This year’s game will benefit the Housing Action Coalition of Waukesha County and Blessings in a Backpack.



It’s a charity basketball game that pits police and firefighters against each other, but behind Boots and Badges, there’s a good cause.

The upcoming game helps ensure no child goes hungry.

What we know:

Waukesha police and firefighters will take on New Berlin and Brookfield first responders on Friday, April 11, at Waukesha South High School. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.

It's $5 per person, but kids under 10 years old are free.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Volunteers will also collect canned food items for 10 free raffle tickets.

South, West and North high schools' dance teams and bands will provide entertainment at halftime.

Local perspective:

Waukesha is looking to hold onto its title.

Police Captain Joe Hendricks said last year’s game wasn’t just a win for Waukesha. Boots & Badges set an attendance record in 2024. He said that resulted in thousands of dollars being raised for local charities.

This year’s game will benefit the Housing Action Coalition of Waukesha County and Blessings in a Backpack.

"The competition is tight! New Berlin and Brookfield – they put together a good team too," he said. "At the end of the day, at the end of the game, we all shake hands and we’re all part of the same team."

Dig deeper:

Blessings in a Backpack managing director Susan Reed explained the nonprofit extends the healthy meals kids eat in school to weekends. Reed said the number of kids served since the COVID-19 pandemic has increased and the organization relies solely on private funds.

"Currently, we’re feeding 3,400 hundred children in Waukesha County," Reed said. "The donations that will come from the Boots and Badges event will really make a huge difference in helping us feed the kids every Friday."

When he’s on the court, Waukesha police officer Roosevelt Mullins is on a different kind of patrol.

"It means the world to us, to have those interactions with the community that we serve," Mullins said. "Seeing all the smiles, all the kids, the laughter – it’s a good time."

For these men, giving back is the biggest reward.

For more, visit the City of Waukesha's website.