Washington County attack, fugitive arrested in Milwaukee

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Willie Johnson, a "wanted fugitive," was arrested Tuesday morning, Feb. 14 in Milwaukee.

The sheriff's office said Johnson was wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating." He had been released on extended supervision from the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility in November 2022, and the sheriff's office said he had been living with the victim in the town of Barton.

While on the run, the sheriff's office said Johnson was involved in at least two violent crimes in Milwaukee. In one instance, he allegedly shot at two people. Both victims survived, and no charges have been filed. The second instance was an "aggravated domestic incident" that resulted in a felony arrest warrant in Milwaukee County.

The FBI, working in coordination with Washington County investigators, was able to find Johnson. The Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Task Force took him into custody – hiding in the attic of a home.

Johnson has been charged in Washington County Circuit Court with aggravated battery, mayhem, false imprisonment and strangulation along with other misdemeanor crimes.

Statement from Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis:

"This case was a priority because of the propensity of violence that Johnson has displayed his entire adult life as demonstrated by the fact that he was not even out of prison for a month when he began demonstrating his inability to function in society by committing heinous acts of violence. This man should not be out walking the streets of Washington County, the City of Milwaukee, or any other community. Sheriff investigators spent many hours in Milwaukee working hand in hand with our partners tracking Johnson down. I appreciate the efforts of the members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Milwaukee Police Department. Their pursuit of this dangerous fugitive ended the string of violence."