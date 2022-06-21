Video: Franklin black bear sighting near 60th and Ryan

A black bear was captured on video in Franklin near 60th and Ryan.

It is the first bear sighting in Milwaukee County following reports in Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties earlier this year.

Although black bears are most common in the northern half of the state, populations have been slowly expanding south over the past decade. Wisconsinites are encouraged to take the same bear precautions no matter what part of the state they are in.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sightings usually increase in early summer when young bears strike out on their own for the first time. Bear breeding season also occurs in early summer resulting in many male bears wandering around in search of a mate.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a number of tips on how to avoid bear encounters and what to do if one approaches.



