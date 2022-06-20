Bear spotted near Elkhorn; no threat to human safety: DNR
ELKHORN, Wis. - At approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, DNR staff received multiple phone calls from State Patrol and the City of Elkhorn Police Department in regards to a bear that was sighted in a field on the outskirts of Elkhorn heading towards Kunes RV.
The DNR confirmed that sighting around 12:20 a.m.
The DNR said the bear posed no threat to human safety and looked to be heading southwest of Elkhorn, where only fields exist for a few miles.
All local agencies have been notified and been given our guidance to leave the bear alone.
The following morning a bear was reported in Geneva Township. That one was not confirmed.