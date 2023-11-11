Vet's Day 5K in Milwaukee benefits Operation Finally Home

article

In Milwaukee, hundreds of people braved the morning cold to take part in the Vet's Day 5K Saturday, Nov. 11.

The run/walk started in front of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center with participants doing 22 push-ups, for the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day.

"In the U.K. normally I’d be marching through the town with my former colleagues and family. It’s one day in the year that we need to support," said Stewart Greene, who visited from the U.K. and participated in the event dressed in his British Armed Forces medals and pins. "Both serving, veterans and their families, that's what it’s all about."

The downtown race is one of many ways people chose to give back to service members. All money raised at the event benefits Operation Finally Home. The organization provides or improves homes for veterans, first responders and their families – giving them one less thing to think about on their next adventure.

"We’re very active in the state of Wisconsin. We build nine mortgage-free homes for wounded heroes and their families," said Brian Depies, Operation Finally Home executive board member.

Participants crossed the finish line with messages for service members.

"To all the veterans out there. We appreciate your service and keep up the good work," said Jill Schaefer.

"Keep up fighting the good fight," added Caleb Schaefer.

The race was the first of the "Chilly Willy Winter Run Series." After the race awards, runners also got to enjoy a gourmet hot chocolate bar.