Vehicle stolen in Milwaukee; 16th and North

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 1.

It happened around 3:36 a.m. near 16th and North.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim reported the vehicle was taken by a subject they agreed to meet. No weapons were used or displayed.

The circumstances that led to the vehicle being stolen are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.