UWM, Marquette campus mask guidance updated

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) will be requiring all students, employees and visitors to wear masks indoors on campus starting Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Marquette University, meanwhile, "strongly advises" everyone to weak masks when indoors beginning Monday, Aug. 2.

The CDC updated recommendations this week, encouraging everyone – regardless of vaccination status – to wear face coverings. The Milwaukee Health Department, in alignment with that guidance, advised residents to wear masks when indoors with non-household members. Both universities' guidance comes in response to the public health announcements.

At UWM, the mask rule applies to all indoor and shared spaces. Exceptions will be made while eating and drinking, and for employees alone in individual offices.

On Marquette's campus, mask-wearing will remain required in health care settings and on public transportation, including Marquette LIMOs.

UWM testing

The university said unvaccinated students, faculty and staff who are not 100% online will also be required to take a COVID-19 test weekly. The moves are a response to increased COVID-19 cases in the community, even among those who are vaccinated, the university said.

The mandatory testing will continue through at least Sept. 30 as conditions warrant, the university said. Testing for employees already on campus will begin Aug. 9, starting for others upon return to campus.

Those who do not have symptoms can get tested in the UWM Wisconsin Room from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All students and employees must make an appointment at doineedacovid19test.com .

Students and employees who are fully vaccinated can get an exemption from the testing requirement by completing an online form. The exemption requires proof of vaccination.

Vaccine access

In a partnership with the Milwaukee Health Department, UWM will offer vaccine clinics at the Student Union on Aug. 10 and Aug. 24, as well as several pop-up clinics on the main campus in September.

Go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location in your community.