Republican race for Wisconsin governor; Mike Pence casts endorsement

It's Trump versus Pence in Wisconsin. Days away from the August primary, the Republican race for governor has competing endorsements.

Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned alongside Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday, Aug. 3

"Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great State of Wisconsin," Pence said.

Pence endorsed Kleefisch just 48 hours prior to President Donald Trump's visit to endorse her GOP opponent, Tim Michels.

"I have committed as governor putting a thousand more cops on the street, bail and sentencing reform," Kleefisch said.

On Wednesday, Kleefisch hosted a law enforcement roundtable.

"To tie the hands of bad district attorneys and bad judges who are content to let the bad guys go. That is why I will fire District Attorney John Chisholm of Milwaukee County – because I believe these are the changes that must be made in order to make Wisconsin safe again," Kleefisch said.

About a dozen members of area law enforcement answered Kleefisch's questions – including Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, and former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

"Our prosecutors are making $50,000 a year. You’re not going to get good prosecutors. You are going to get people that stop in for experience and make money elsewhere," Morales said.

They also discussed the increase in overdoses.

"Fentanyl is coming across the border we all know that," Schmidt said.

"It’s been a crisis a long time, and It's going to continue to be a crisis," Severson said.

Kleefisch then addressed the heated GOP race.

"I am the one who is tested and proven and dependable. Ready to go," Kleefisch said.

The winner of next Tuesday's primary race will face off against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the November election.