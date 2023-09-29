Town of Grafton homicide; New Berlin man accused, charged

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Miguel Aponte of New Berlin is now in custody for allegedly fatally shooting a man in the Town of Grafton in March.

Officials say they have been actively investigating the homicide of Laeng Sanavongsay who was found fatally shot in a vehicle located on County Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive in the Town of Grafton on March 4. Based on investigative efforts, Aponte was identified as the suspect.

Miguel Aponte

Aponte was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Milwaukee. He was charged with the following on Thursday:

First-degree intentional homicide

False imprisonment

Attempt mutilating a corpse

Bail jumping-felony

Abandoned car on County Highway C, Grafton

Aponte made his initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on Friday. Cash bond was set at $750,000.