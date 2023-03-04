Grafton homicide investigation, man found shot in rental car

A 49-year-old man from out of state was found dead in a vehicle in a ditch in Grafton Saturday, March 4. The sheriff said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The man died from a gunshot wound, an autopsy showed.

He had no ties to Ozaukee County.

He was in a white 2022 Chevy Malibu -- a rental vehicle out of Illinois.

The sheriff said it's believed the inside of the vehicle was on fire for a short time.

It is believed to have been an "isolated" and "targeted" incident, the sheriff said.

It was found around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on County Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive in Grafton.

The sheriff asks that anyone with information on this vehicle or other vehicles/people traveling with it on March 3 to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.