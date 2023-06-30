Third Ward shooting: Keasean Ellis-Brown sentencing

A Milwaukee County judge is set to sentence Keasean Ellis-Brown on Friday, June 30 following his conviction tied to the shooting an off-duty police detective in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in January 2022.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in the Third Ward. Ellis-Brown, then 19, was taken into custody on March 15, 2022, after being on the run for week.

Keasean Ellis-Brown

Ellis-Brown, now 20, pleaded guilty to charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempt to take and drive vehicle without consent, and drive or operate vehicle without consent. Three other charges were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Ellis-Brown was one of three men charged in connection to the incident; Dionta'e Hayes and Timonte Carroll-Robinson are the other two. Carroll-Robinson was sentenced to five years in prison in August 2022. Hayes was sentenced earlier this month to three years probation.

Dionta'e Hayes, Timonte Carroll-Robinson, Keasean Ellis-Brown

This is a developing story.