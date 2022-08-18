Third Ward shooting: Carroll-Robinson gets 5 years in prison

One of three men charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective has been sentenced to prison.

Timonte Carroll-Robinson, 18, will spend five years behind bars. In court Thursday, he apologized and asked the judge for forgiveness.

"What it is ultimately is completely, absolutely selfish. You’re just thinking about yourself," said Judge Michael Hanrahan.

Milwaukee police accused Carroll-Robinson, Dionta'e Hayes and Keasean Ellis-Brown of being in a stolen car used in the attempted carjacking of a food deliver driver at the Shake Shack in the Historic Third Ward. It happened on Jan. 13.

"I also would like to take full responsibility of my actions on the 13th of that day," Carroll-Robinson said in court. "I’d like to apologize…to the community and anybody’s lives in harms way for my actions."

Timonte Carroll-Robinson in court for sentencing on Aug. 18, 2022.

Court documents state off-duty Milwaukee Police Det. Andrew Wilkiewicz tried to help the delivery driver. Ellis-Brown is accused of shooting Wilkiewicz multiple times.

After the shooting, court documents state police caught up to Carroll-Robinson and a pursuit began.

"When you’re coming through there at 90 miles an hour, there’s no chance you’re going to stop," Hanrahan said. "You are just lucky, and our whole community is lucky and blessed, that you didn’t kill anyone."

Carroll-Robinson reached a plea deal with prosecutors in June.

"I hope that you do continue to mature and grow as a man," said Hanrahan.

Hayes is expected to be sentenced in October. Ellis-Brown is scheduled to go before a jury in October.

Editor's note: Carroll-Robinson's family clarified the spelling of his last name to FOX6 News in court Thursday. In prior coverage, based on the spelling provided by law and court officials, his name was spelled Karroll-Robinson.