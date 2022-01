Third Ward shooting: Milwaukee detective wounded, 3 charged

article

Three people are now criminally charged in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The ordeal left an Milwaukee police detective with multiple gunshot wounds.

The accused are Kaesean Ellis-Brown, Dionta'e Hayes, and Timonte Karroll-Robinson – and they face the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide (Ellis-Brown)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (Ellis-Brown, Karroll-Robinson)

Attempt operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (Ellis-Brown, Karroll-Robinson, Hayes)

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent (Ellis-Brown, Karroll-Robinson, Hayes)

Carrying a concealed weapon (Ellis-Brown)

Bail jumping, felony (Ellis-Brown, Hayes)

Harboring or aiding a felon (Karroll Robinson, Hayes)

Flee or elude an officer (Karroll-Robinson)

Obstructing an officer (Karroll-Robinson, Hayes)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the Shake Shack in the Third Ward after an off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot multiple times. The detective "had put himself on duty in order to assist with and ultimately intervene in an attempted car theft," the complaint says.

The complaint indicates a Door Dash driver had a food order to pick up at the Shake Shack. She parked her car outside of the restaurant and had her three children with her -- who asked to use the restroom. The driver turned off her car and walked into the Shake Shack to ask if her children could use the restroom. At that same time, "the staff told her that someone was taking something out of her car." The complaint says the driver saw the suspect running from her car -- and "getting into a silver car stopped at the intersection." When the driver went back out to her car, she located an iPhone -- and her daughter "told her that the suspect got into the front driver's sea, looked back, and said 'oh (expletive,' when he noticed the children," the complaint says.

The Door Dash driver went back into the restaurant. The complaint says the phone she found "was ringing repeatedly." At that time, she noticed the suspect walked up to the Door Dash driver, demanded his phone, reached into her pocket and recovered the phone, and then "tried lifting her up to slam her to the ground," the complaint says. A man then identified himself as police, grabbed the suspect off of her, and was attempting to wrestle the suspect to the ground and got him to the ground. The Door Dash driver stated "she saw the suspect reaching for his waistband and that the store employees were yelling for her to get behind the counter. She "started running and heard 2 gunshots and then a brief pause, then three additional shots," the complaint says. The officer had been shot.

The detective suffered four gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

A warrant remains out for the arrest of Ellis-Brown.

Statement from Shake Shack

"We are deeply troubled by the events that took place at the Third Ward Shack on Thursday. We wish the victim of this terrible act a full and speedy recovery. The safety of our team and guests is our top priority, and violence has no place in our Shacks. We’re working closely with the authorities as they investigate this incident."

