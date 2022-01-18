Edgecomb pleads guilty to bail jumping as homicide trial set to begin

article

The man charged with shooting and killing a Milwaukee attorney pleading guilty to felony bail jumping charges in connection to the case, as the jury selection in the homicide trial is set to begin.

Theodore Edgecomb pleading guilty to two counts of bail jumping, felony and misdemeanor, Tuesday, Jan. 18. After the plea, Edgecomb, 32, remains charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 shooting death of Jason Cleereman.

Edgecomb’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 3, but was postponed that morning after several parties involved in the case – including the judge – tested positive for the disease.

Edgecomb said little, other than responding to Judge David Borowski’s questions about his decision to plead guilty to the two bail jumping counts. Borowski accepted Edgecomb’s guilty plea and will determine the punishment at his sentencing.

Borowski pooling 50 jurors, out of which a total of 14 are to be selected during the examination process Tuesday. Called voir dire, defense, prosecution and the judge ask questions of the larger pool of jurors. Two of the 14 jurors will serve as alternates.

The selection process taking place in a larger, separate room in the courthouse complex than where the trial will take place, because of Covid-19 protocols put in place by Milwaukee County and the chief judge. Because of pandemic restrictions, the number of people allowed in the courtroom for jury selection will be limited to potential jurors. Members of the media have been told they will not be allowed in the courtroom during the proceedings.

The jury selection process will be streamed on the court’s website.

In voir dire, the judge excuses a number of jurors, which each lawyer has the right to ask for removal without cause. Additional jurors may also be excused, with cause, if a lawyer believes they may not be impartial in deciding the case.

Edgecomb, 32, has remained in custody since his arrest in Kentucky nearly six months after the fatal shooting near Holton and Brady. He was out on bond in a domestic violence case at the time and ordered to not possess any weapons.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Edgecomb and Jason Cleereman, prior to the shooting. Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on his bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him.

Edgecomb's defense team to argue the shooting was self-defense.

The selection of jurors is expected to take much of the day, with opening arguments possibly starting Tuesday afternoon. The trial expected to last through the week and possibly into next Monday.