Theodore Edgecomb trial: Defendant to testify in his own defense

Testimony enters a fifth day in the Theodore Edgecomb trial on Tuesday, Jan. 25 – and the defendant is expected to take the stand to testify in his own defense.

Edgecomb, 32, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman. Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense and that his possession of a weapon doesn’t prohibit their client from acting in self-defense.

Theodore Edgecomb

Also expected to take the stand for the defense is an expert witness used by the defense team of Kyle Rittenhouse, John Black.

Judge David Borowski is limiting to what Black can testify to, after Edgecomb’s defense team filed a notice over the weekend that it wanted Black to speak about several videos of the incident that he had compiled and edited.

With Edgecomb set to take the stand, a matter that is still left for Borowski to rule on are what prior convictions can be brought up. Edgecomb pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor bail jumping counts, related to the shooting, prior to the jury being selected last week. He also has a 2017 illegal concealed carry conviction. At a minimum, that conviction can be brought up during his testimony.

Judge David Borowski

Judge Borowski is asking for the defense and the state to present to him case law, to make a decision on the bail jumping convictions.

Also expected to testify for the defense are a Milwaukee police detective, who previously took the stand for the state, and an expert with the medical examiner’s office.

The state said Monday it expects to call at least two witnesses for rebuttal arguments, prior to closing arguments.

The jury is down to 13, after a woman was excused last week for a family emergency, leaving the total pool at 11 women and two men. Ultimately 12 jurors will be tasked with rendering a verdict.

This is a developing story.