Man pulled gun on Mount Pleasant Burger King worker: complaint

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of pulling a gun on a Burger King worker at the Mount Pleasant restaurant. The accused is Marshall Trudo – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

Pointing a firearm at another

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Criminal damage to property, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, Mount Pleasant police responded to the Burger King on Washington Avenue on Jan. 4 for a report of a patron at the drive-thru who pulled a gun on a worker.

An officer spoke with a woman who stated "she was working the drive-thru when a black male in a black vehicle pulled a gun on her. She stated (the customer) "ordered food and paid for the food, and then observed another worker making food without gloves on. (The worker) explained the person was making her own food and not customer food. The male stated he no longer wanted the food and wanted his money," the complaint says. The worker gave the man $12, which was 67 cents more than he paid -- and said "she needed the 67 cents back." The complaint says the "male refused and proceeded to pull a gun out and point it right at her. (The worker) stated if he pulled the trigger she would have been shot."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators developed Marshall Trudo as a suspect. He "had been stopped previously driving the suspect vehicle and shared the same address as the registered owner," the complaint says. Trudo was later identified as the man who pointed the gun.

Trudo is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Advertisement



